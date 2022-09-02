Prophet Joseph Atarah Wins Award

Singing Prophet and songwriter, Joseph Atarah’s ‘Woye Odo’ song won this year’s Collaboration of the Year at the National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA).

The song, which featured gospel music dynamo, Piesie Esther, was released November last year. It talks about the greatness of God.

It also urges believers not to give up in circumstances they find themselves because God will never forsake them.

Speaking to BEATWAVES after winning the award, Prophet Atarah expressed appreciation to Piesie Esther for working with him on the song.

He also acknowledged his team and his church, Believers Grace Ministry International, for tremendous support to his career.

Prophet Atarah revealed he is currently in the studio working on a new project which would be released before December.