Minister Endorses New Black Stars Jersey

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that Puma does not design jerseys without consulting the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and that he is confident “in what they have done”, in reaction to the new Ghana away jersey.

The new Black Stars kit, which was released this week, sparked social media outrage, with the majority of Ghanaians criticising Puma.

The jersey is predominantly red with a touch of yellow and green, and a box-like design in front of the shirt with the players’ numbers imprinted on it.

“You know Puma before they release such kits they would have gone through all the processes that are required. And I can assure you that the FA technical department have taken notice of everything. Puma doesn’t just get up to print what they’ve done, it’s the FA,” he said.

“The ministry doesn’t involve in the selection of football kits for our teams, it’s the FA and I have confidence in what they’ve done (sic).”