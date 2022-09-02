Telecom Workers Declare Strike On Monday

Workers in the country‘s telecommunications industry have announced that they will be embarking on an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday, September 5, 2022.

The strike, declared by the executive of the Telecom

and IT Professionals Union is to press home their demands for several conditions of service.

The members of the union include outsourced engineers, technicians, IT professionals, and other allied workers managing the technical operations of the three major telecom companies, MTN, Vodafone, and AirtelTigo.

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the Union, Israel Edem Agbegbor, said the telecom workers would withdraw their services until three key “non-negotiable demands” are met by their employers.

According to the statement, the union is demanding an “immediate recall of all targeted members of the union whose contracts had not been renewed by these employers by mere association with the union and

other Union leaders who are part of the current joint standing negotiation committee and sub-committee negotiating the 2022 Collective Agreement and

salary increment.

Also on demand is an “immediate payment of Golden handshake to all our members whose contracts have

ended with Reliance and have not been renewed.”

Additionally, the union is demanding a “joint signing and submission of a letter to NLC referring to the salary

negotiation and pending items in the 2022 Collective Agreement to compulsory or voluntary arbitration

after over six weeks of declaring a deadlock.

The statement said the union had duly notified the National Labor Commission, and their four

subcontract employers; Reliance Personnel Services Limited, Reime Ghana Limited, MP Infrastructure

Ghana Limited and Linfra Ghana Limited, in a Notice of Strike, dated August 25, 2022.

The union said it had been

forced to take such actions due to increasing incidents of victimisation of members, the lack of

cooperation and commitment of their employers in addressing their outstanding demands.

“‘And since all attempts to get the cooperation of these employers have failed, we think it is time for

action until the following non-negotiable conditions are met” the statement said.

The union explained that the move was in response to their employers’ decision not to renew the contract

of over 100 targeted members and executives across the National, Regional, and Branch levels.

“These include representatives who are also part of the current Joint Standing Negotiation Committee or

Sub-Committee negotiating the 2022 CA and salary increment with the employers which has hit a

deadlock.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri