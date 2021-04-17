Prostitutes Boss, Others Grabbed In Police Swoop

The Suspects

A 32-year-old Nigerian woman, who is believed to have recruited many young Nigerian ladies to Ghana and for prostitution, has been arrested.

The suspect, Adda Chi, was arrested together with 229 others including prostitutes, drug peddlers, and other criminals.

An amount of GH¢6,750, five wrist watches, a Cameroonian passport, an ATM card and 153 assorted mobile phones were recovered from Adda Chi during her arrest.

The Director in charge of Operations, ACP Arhin Kwasi Annor, who briefed the media, said the exercise was conducted 11pm of Thursday and 2am on Friday at the notorious Kwame Nkrumah Circle Soldier Bar and its environs.

“They included 85 females and 145 males between the ages of 19 to 35 years, with some being foreigners from Nigeria, Togo, Benin and Cameroon,” ACP Annor disclosed.

He said 38 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were also retrieved from the suspects during the arrest, which was carried out by about 210 police personnel headed by the Director General in charge of Operations, COP Boadu Peprah.

The Operations Director later said 33 unregistered motorbikes were also seized in the course of the operation.

“We believe some of the suspects arrested are criminals and so we have involved personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department to commence investigations on them,” he added.

He said the Ghana Immigration Service has also been contacted to investigate the foreigners and those who entered the country illegally will be repatriated.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey