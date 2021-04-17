Govt Lifts Ban On Contracts

Akosua Frema Osei Opare

The government has finally lifted the embargo placed on the signing of new contracts, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and appointments.

The ban was imposed by the Office of the Chief of Staff (CoS) during the transition period from President Akufo-Addo’s first term administration from December 21, 2020 to the second term.

A letter which gave the green light on the decision dated April 6, 2021 from Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare recognised the fact that “Ministers have been appointed and are in place after parliamentary approval and swearing-in by H.E. the President.”

It was addressed to all Ministers, Chief Directors, Chief Executives of State Owned Enterprises, Chairpersons of Public Sector Boards and Councils and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and copied to Secretaries of the President and Vice President respectively.

The Chief of Staff’s letter said “the Appropriation Act became effective on March 31, 2021 and as a result the directive on the embargo placed on entering into contractual obligations of financial nature which this Office issued by its letter No. SCR/DA555/555/01 dated December 21, 2020 ceases forthwith.”

She, however, insisted that “those requiring ‘Board’ approval would still require that you seek the consent of this Office pending the reconstitution of a new board.”

All Ministers, Chief Executive Officers of State Owned Enterprises, Boards and Councils of Public Agencies, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives have therefore been asked to take note of this latest decision for necessary action.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu