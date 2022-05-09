‘Protect NPP Against Divisions’

Nafis Quaye

A STALWART of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Nafis Quaye, has cautioned the rank and file of the party, to guard against acts that would alienate and create disaffection for the party.

Nafis, also a leading member of the USA Massachusetts Chapter, said all NPP faithful must unite and endear more members to the party.

He expressed displeasure at some reports which are indicting some Members of Parliament and constituency executives for allegedly manipulating the electioneering processes, in the just-ended constituency contest, to further their selfish ends.

Instances of agitations were reportedly recorded in a number of constituencies over claims that the names of certain persons have been removed and replaced by others in the polling station register, which made them unable to vote.

According to a statement issued by the party on May 5, some 255 constituencies have successfully organised their conferences and elected new executives. About 20 constituencies are yet to vote due to various reasons.

Mr. Quaye, for example, said Ayawaso Central is yet hold elections due to an injunction placed on the process by some aggrieved parties. He called on party hierarchy to mediate and resolve the grievances as early as possible.

“We have history to guide us. Going into 2024, we need to have victory as our watch word and become its stewards,” he observed.

The NPP stalwart advised office holders of the party to have an attitude of inclusivity and acknowledge that it takes more than their contribution alone, but the input and sacrifices of the people at the base to realise victory in elections.

“Some of the time, the sacrifices the foot soldiers make, considering their capacities, are priceless, but these people remain unsung, yet they continue to carry the party on their shoulders,” he stated.