Protesters Chant ‘Paedophile’ Outside Buckingham Palace

An angry crowd has gathered outside the Buckingham Palace to protest against child sex trafficking.

There has also been protests against the Queen’s son ove allegations of having sex with an underaged girl.

The protests at Buckingham Palace were targeted at the Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

In a clip which has gone viral, a group of protesters were seen chanting ‘paedophile’ right outside the Queen’s palace.

According to the organizers, the protests which were taking place in other cities around the world were intended to “bring awareness to the current reality of child exploitation within our own communities and around the world.”

By Melvin Tarlue