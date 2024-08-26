Protozoa Tackles Community Problems With Instant Solutions

In a strategic move to win the hearts and minds of voters in the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, the New Patriotic Party, NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa embarked on a religious visitation and community engagement in Adarkwa on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

The Political Advisor to the Chief of Staff, Protozoa’s visit was marked by a comprehensive presentation of his development roadmap for Suhum, with a strong focus on women and youth empowerment.

He highlighted the notable achievements of the NPP’s Nana Addo-Bawumia government, particularly the positive impact of Free SHS on ordinary Ghanaians, as he urged the residents to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on 7th December to become President and transform Ghana.

However, what struck a chord with the congregation was Protozoa’s instant solutions to their problems.

He provided street lights, roofing sheets, and cash support, among others, to address the challenges faced by the community.

The enthusiastic support from the churches and the populace of Adarkwa was evident, with many hailing Protozoa as a savior.

His promise to resolve the challenges confronting the people in the Adarkwa electoral area and the Suhum constituency at large when he assumes office in January 2025 has generated significant buzz.