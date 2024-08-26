Robbers Attack NIB Officer; Family Traumatized

A chilling incident of gunpoint robbery has left a National Investigation Bureau (NIB) officer and his family shaken to their core.

The brazen attack, occurred over the weekend at their Kasoa Crispo City residence.

According to sources, the armed men, who were wielding guns and cutlasses, broke into the house while the family was asleep, catching them off guard.

The officer and his wife were tied up and subjected to a harrowing ordeal as the robbers made away with valuables, including a Toyota Corolla, mobile phones, and two television sets.

The robbers’ demand for the victims’ Mobile Money (MoMo) pin added an extra layer of terror to the situation. When the couple couldn’t provide the pin, their mouths were taped shut with cellotape, leaving them helpless and silenced.

The NIB officer, whose identity has been withheld for security reasons, described the experience as traumatic, saying it has left his family shaken.

The incident has also raised questions about the security measures in place to protect law enforcement personnel and their families.

Meanwhile, the Police have launched an investigation into the robbery and are working to apprehend the suspects

-BY Daniel Bampoe