7 Labone SHS Students Miss WASSCE Exam Due To Tardiness

A disturbing trend of tardiness has resurfaced at Labone Senior High School, resulting in seven students being excluded from the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Monday, August 26, 2024.

This incident marks the second time these students have been late for their exams, prompting concerns about their commitment to their education.

According to Headmistress Rejoice Akua Acorlor, the students had been thoroughly briefed on the examination rules and were expected to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

However, they failed to meet this expectation, arriving late without valid reasons.

This incident raises questions about the students’ time management skills and their ability to take responsibility for their actions.

The headmistress expressed her disappointment, stating, “As a headmistress and a mother of this school, I am disappointed when students miss their exams.”

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who visited the school to monitor the examination process, emphasized the importance of adhering to the rules.

“The rules are very clear, and I need to investigate the specific details of this incident before making any decisions,” he said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe