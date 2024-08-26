Godwin Avenorgbo Goes Home September 14

The funeral of celebrated broadcaster Godwin Avenorgbo, affectionately known as “The Grandmaster,” will take place on September 14, 2024, at 1 pm at the Lashibi Funeral Home near Tema.

The dress code for the occasion is “Black and White.”

The funeral arrangements were announced by Kanghla Blasu, head of the Avenorgbo family, during a meeting with the National Executive at the Ghana International Press Centre.

In a statement from the Ghana Journalists Association, it noted that a Book of Condolence has been opened in memory of Godwin Avenorgbo, and it will remain open for 10 days, from 8 am to 5 pm daily.

The Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, was among the first to sign the Book of Condolence, paying tribute to Godwin Avenorgbo’s contributions to media practice in Ghana.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, also expressed his condolences, stating that Godwin Avenorgbo’s legacy will continue to live on.

Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, a former GJA President, praised Godwin Avenorgbo’s dedication to his profession and the GJA, describing him as a quintessential peacemaker who worked tirelessly to promote unity in the association.

Godwin Avenorgbo passed away on August 19, 2024, after a sudden illness.

He was a former Director of Radio at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and served as an Executive Member of the GJA in various capacities.

He played a key role in planning and executing activities to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of the GJA.

“The GJA has invited all members and sympathizers to attend the funeral and pay their respects to the late Godwin Avenorgbo,” The statement added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe