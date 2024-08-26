Manasseh Begs Ibrahim Mahama For Error In Latest Book

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist and author Manasseh Azure Awuni has issued a retraction and apology for an error in his latest book, “The President Ghana Never Got”.

The book, which explores the banking crisis under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, incorrectly identified businessman Ibrahim Mahama as a debtor of Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) leading to the sale of the bank owned by SSNIT.

In a statement released on August 26, 2024, Awuni acknowledged that the $28 million debt was owed by Ibrahim Mahama’s company, Engineers and Planners Company Limited, and not him personally.

This correction comes after Mahama’s lawyers brought the error to Awuni’s attention.

Awuni’s book sparked controversy with its revelations about the banking crisis, and this error had potentially damaging implications for Mahama’s reputation. Awuni’s swift retraction and apology demonstrate his commitment to journalistic integrity and accuracy.

This is not the first time Awuni has faced controversy over his work. In 2019, he was sued by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over his investigative piece on corruption at the authority.

However, Awuni’s dedication to fact-based reporting has earned him numerous awards and recognition.

Below is Manesseh’s Apology Letter:

RETRACTION AND APOLOGY

Businessman Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has, through his lawyers, brought to my attention a fact that needs correction, and I hereby do so unreservedly.

i. In my latest book, “The President Ghana Never Got”, I discussed the banking crisis under the Akufo-Addo administration and how some banks were saved from possible collapse.

ii. In providing a background to the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and the circumstances under which its new owners acquired it in 2013, I mentioned the controversy that arose when it emerged that one of the big debtors of the erstwhile Merchant Bank was Mr. Mahama.

iii. The fact is that the $28 million debt I referenced was owed by his company, Engineers and Planners Company Limited, the legal entity, and not Mr. Mahama personally.

iv. Consequently, I retract the said reference to Ibrahim Mahama as the debtor and apologise for any adverse effect that may have been occasioned by said publication.

v. It was a genuine oversight, which I am taking immediate steps to correct in the online version of the book and in subsequent reprints.

Manasseh Azure Awuni

August 26, 2024

-BY Daniel Bampoe