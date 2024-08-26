Partey Strikes In Gunners Win

Thomas Partey

Ghana deputy captain Thomas Partey struck to secure Arsenal (The Gunners) victory over bitterest rivals Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Saturday.

The midfielder profited from Villa’s goalkeeper Emi Martinez blunder, allowing Partey’s shot slip through his fingers to consolidate Arsenal’s lead.

Arsenal resorted to defending in most part of the game.

The turning point came after the break when Raya made an incredible one-handed save from Watkins, following a shot from Amadou Onana hitting the bar.

The Gunners drew first blood, and substitute Leandro Trossard made immediate impact, scoring with his first touch to put Arsenal ahead.

The former Atletico Madrid man sealed the win with a goal ten minutes later, making it a sweet victory after Villa’s double over Arsenal last season.

The cushioning was Partey’s first Premier League goal since March 2023.

Indeed, the strike will urge the midfielder to add more in remaining of their games.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum