Vini Júnior Delays Saudi Decision

Vini Júnior

Vinícius Júnior will wait until the end of this season before making a decision on whether to pursue a move to Saudi Arabia, a source has told ESPN.

ESPN reported earlier this month that the Real Madrid star was the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League and that Vinícius had not ruled out a switch, although Madrid did not want to see him go.

A source told ESPN that Vinícius — whose contract at Madrid, which runs until June 2027, has a €1 billion ($1.1bn) release clause — has now put off making any decision on his future until the summer of 2025.

The possibility of winning this year’s Ballon d’Or was the factor that weighed most heavily in that verdict, the source said.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund approached Vinícius and Madrid about a deal. They did not present a formal offer to the club, although an annual salary of up to €350 million was discussed with the player.

Madrid were not willing to negotiate below the value of Vinícius’ release clause this summer.

However, there is some hope that the LaLiga giants would be more open to negotiating a reduced fee in 2025, when Vinícius would have just two years left on his contract.

The Saudi proposal was for Vinicius to play for Al Ahli and to become a football ambassador for the country ahead of the 2034 World Cup.

Vinícius’ representatives have told Real Madrid that they are not interested in renewing his contract, as the player wants time to consider his next move during this season.

The proposed Saudi deal would have made Vinícius the most highly paid athlete in sports.