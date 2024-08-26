Nsoatreman Cruise On… In Confederation Cup

Confederation Cup debutants Nsoatreman FC have progressed to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, after completing a 5-0 aggregate win over Chadian opponents, Elect Sport in Cameroon.

The Ghanaian side secured a 2-0 win in the return leg fixture on Saturday, following their dominant 3-0 win in the first leg last Sunday in Accra.

Nsoatreman will now await the result of the tie between Constantine and Rwanda’s Police FC. Constantine holds a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

The second leg was fixed for yesterday but the results was not available at press time.

The FA Cup champions are aiming to progress to the group stage of the Confederation Cup in their debut season, and will look to build on their good form in the final qualifying game.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum