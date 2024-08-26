Osagyefo Meets Ghana Symphony Orchestra

Lovers of reggae dancehall and classical music enjoyed a beautiful experience when reggae dancehall artiste, Osagyefo mounted the stage with the Ghana Symphony Orchestra to thrill patrons at the Marcus Mosiah Garvey Foundation Fundraising Gala.

Osagyefo, also known as Dennis Affram, took patrons on a musical journey, skillfully blending reggae dancehall with the backing of the Ghana Symphony Orchestra.

He performed two original tracks, ‘Live the Life You Love’ and ‘Danger’, and also did a rendition of Nana Tuffour’s ‘Odo Ani Nisuo’.

The event, which took place at the Gold Coast Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, marked the birthday of eminent Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey on August 17.

Osagyefo, is a Ghanaian reggae artiste with international experience having performed extensively in Europe.

He has an amazing stage presence and is one of the vibrant performers on the music scene with conscious lyrics that speaks truth to power, and motivates his listeners to remain positive in the face of the challenges we face.

The reggae dancehall artiste believes that musicians have a role to play in developing the nation. “We need to use our music to uplift our people and speak truth to power,” Osagyefo noted.