The Success Story Of Prudent

Prudent

“Check the time, ladies and gentlemen. It is half past twelve. You’re still tuned in to Guide Radio 91.5 FM‘s Entertainment Guide.”

This is the familiar voice of Prudent, a dynamic radio and TV personality who captivates audiences every Saturday from 11am to 2pm on Guide Radio.

Born Prudent Wallace Caiquo Jr. on May 19, 1997, Prudent has made a name for himself across various media outlets, including Oliv Radio/TV, TV7, Radio Gamashie, A World in Accra Radio, MX24 TV, and currently, Daily Guide Network (DGN).

As a radio personality, TV host, and content curator, he has transitioned from online platforms to mainstream media, showcasing his versatility. Prudent began his career at KBA Studios as a producer and presenter for HiSkul Links TV, which aired on TV Africa.

He then ventured into radio with Radio Gamashie, a community station that broadcasts in the local Ga dialect, and A World in Accra, which focuses on English content. Following his stint at A World in Accra, Prudent joined Oliv Radio/TV, where he produced and hosted two popular shows: Oliv Campus Trends and Oliv Campus Vibes, which aired on TV7. During this time, he interviewed high-profile celebrities such as Eno Barony, Camidoh, Black Sherif, and many others.

After leaving Oliv Radio/TV, Prudent completed his National Service at an agency under the Ministry of Health after pursuing a degree in Political Science and Information Studies at the University of Ghana.

He utilised a lapel microphone to engage students on pressing issues like the UTAG strike and accommodation challenges on campus. His talent caught the attention of MX24 TV, where he initially joined as a content developer before stepping in as the host of MXBeats and MXCharts.

He also made appearances on MXLive, providing updates on entertainment news. Prudent’s journey continued with the Daily Guide Network, where he launched a lifestyle show despite initial requests for a campus-themed programme.

He has been recognised for his advocacy against youth suicide and his commitment to giving back to the community. Today, his show Entertainment Guide (E-Guide) airs on DGN on Saturdays at 6pm. Through this platform, he has interviewed notable personalities like Amaarae, Olivetheboy, B4bonah, and Sarkodie, exploring their musical journeys and personal lives.

Prudent’s dedication to media and community engagement continues to inspire many as he navigates his career both on and off the air.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke