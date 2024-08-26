Togbe Ghana, DHL Clean Beaches

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, David Kumordzie, popularly known as Togbe Ghana, has organised a clean-up exercise at the Kumasamba La Bamba Beach in Osu, Accra.

The beach cleaning exercise, which is an ongoing exercise, was organised in partnership with DHL to promote beach tourism as well as reduce plastic waste along the beaches.

The DHL partnership, which is one of many secured by the musician for the campaign, helped in the mobilisation of people and logistics to clean Kumasamba La Bamba Beach.

During the clean-up exercise, the volunteers including staff of DHL who participated were provided with free cleaning materials including gloves, wheel barrows as well as food and drinks, among others.

The organisers, after the clean-up exercise, donated laptop bags among others made from waste sachet rubbers to the volunteers.

Togbe Ghana, who is also the leader and founder of Let’s Go Clean The Beach & Recycle, said the beach clean-up exercises forms part of their social responsibility to keep the beaches in the country clean, adding that the current state of beaches in the country is not encouraging even though there had been a rampant call on keeping beaches clean.

Addressing the volunteers, the Managing Director of DHL, Morgan Uloko said partnering the beach cleaning exercise also formed part of DHL’s social impact initiatives that support activities put in place to maintain clean environment.

He mentioned that DHL recently was at the Aburi Gardens where they planted trees, stressing that “as a brand our duty is to maintain clean environment.”

On his part, Togbe Ghana, who has over the years championed the beach cleaning initiative by partnering with established institutions to raise money that are paid to individuals to clean the beaches, called on other corporate brands to commit a token to the project, to help keep the country’s coastline clean.

The musician turned environmental activist said his decision to organise the clean-up exercise was to raise awareness on the effect of plastic waste on marine life.