NPP Targets 20,000 Votes In Ahafo Ano South East

Napo and Achee in a tête-à-tête

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) is targeting 20,000 or more valid votes in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency on December 7.

The party managed to secure 15,000 as against 12,000 votes, which was obtained by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 election.

Frederick Acheampong, aka ‘Achee’, the parliamentary candidate of the NPP for Ahafo Ano South East, stated that the party’s vote target is achievable.

“We had 15,000 votes during the 2020 election, and this time we are targeting to win 5,000 fresh votes to add to it and increase the 15,000 to 20,000 votes,” he disclosed.

According to Achee, the total voter population in the constituency is close to 40,000, stressing that with 20,000 or more votes the NPP will win the seat.

He remarked that unity, hard work and strategic campaigning would help the NPP to win 20,000 or more votes in the constituency on December 7.

Achee was speaking with the DAILY GUIDE when the NPP running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, visited the constituency to campaign.

He described Napo as an experienced politician, who has served as an inspiration for most of the young politicians in the NPP.

“Napo has gone through the mill to reach his current status in politics, and we are all proud of him. In fact, some of us learn from Napo,” Achee disclosed.

He also said Napo’s visit to the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency to campaign would significantly help the NPP to attain its votes target for 2024.

“Napo’s popularity cuts across all the 275 constituencies in the 16 regions of the country, including Ahafo Ano South East, and his visit here is important.

“He has rekindled the NPP’s spirit in my constituency with his timely visit, and we shall build upon it to win the elections,” Achee confidently stated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi