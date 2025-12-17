PSG Ordered To Pay Mbappe 60m Euros

Kylian Mbappe

Paris St-Germain have been ordered to pay former striker Kylian Mbappe 60 million euros (£52.5m) in unpaid salary and bonuses by a French court.

Mbappe had been seeking 263 million euros (£231.5m) from his former club after the long-running dispute reached a Paris labour court in November.

The European champions were counter suing the France captain for 240 million euros (£211m).

The 26-year-old Real Madrid forward claimed the nine-figure sum as damages in response to a contract dispute and ill-treatment by the club.

However, he was awarded just over a fifth of that amount in court on Tuesday.

The court recognised that PSG had failed to pay three months of his salary between April and June 2024 as well as an ethics bonus and a signing bonus under his contract.

It is believed that the majority of the money awarded to Mbappe was bonuses, rather than his salary.

In May, a 55 million euro sum was frozen from the club’s accounts following a request by Mbappe’s legal team.

“We are satisfied with this ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid,” Mbappe’s lawyer Frederique Cassereau said.

In a statement, Mbappe’s legal team added: “This judgement confirms that commitments entered into must be honoured. It restores a simple truth: even in the professional football industry, labour law applies to everyone.

“Mr Mbappe, for his part, scrupulously respected his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years, right up to the final day.”

While accepting the court’s ruling, PSG haven’t ruled out appealing the decision.

The club had been seeking compensation for Mbappe’s failed 300m euros transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in 2023.

He joined Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer the following summer.

The club’s statement read: “Paris St-Germain takes note of the judgement pronounced by the Paris Labour Court, which it will execute, while reserving the right to appeal.

“Paris St-Germain has always acted in good faith and with integrity, and will continue to do so. The club is now looking to the future, based on unity and collective success, and wishes the player the best for the rest of his career.”

