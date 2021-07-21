PSGH Calls For Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Protocols

Benjamin Kwame Botwe

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) is calling for the strict enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols in order to curb the increasing infections being recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to a release signed by Pharm. Benjamin Kwame Botwe, PSGH President, the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country is worrying and must be addressed immediately so as not to erase the successes that have been chalked in the collective fight against the pandemic.

The PSGH noted that despite the emergence of the more virulent strain of the virus, Ghanaians feel demotivated about following recommended behaviours to protect themselves and others from the virus indicating that pandemic fatigue has evolved gradually over time and is affected by cultural, social and economic demands.

“The increasing havoc being caused by the Delta strain of the virus in many countries should make all of us sit up and take the Covid-19 safety protocols seriously,” the release said.

The PSGH further urged pharmacists and the pharmaceutical workforce to strictly enforce the Covid-19 safety protocols. “This should include the protocols to be observed among staff including reducing the number of staff on duty, wearing of the requisite PPEs, observing sick duty protocols, and isolation among others. Protocols on cleaning of the pharmacy premises and maintaining hygiene should be observed,” it added.

The Society again advised that protocols on social distancing, enforcement of wearing of nosemasks and handwashing by clients should be strictly adhered to and urged the public to consider the alerts from healthcare professionals and health authorities seriously.

“We urge the public to make themselves available to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when the next round of vaccination commences. Fears regarding safety and credibility of vaccines, arising out of many myths and unfounded conspiracy theories can stifle efforts to promote vaccination as the surest way to end the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

The PSGH also called on the Ministry of Health and the government to facilitate the acquisition of more vaccines to enable the resumption of the vaccination efforts to curb the development and spread more virulent strains of the virus.

“We also call on the government, as a matter of utmost urgency to further intensify the pandemic response by strengthening diseases surveillance and public health interventions,” it added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri