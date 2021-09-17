PSGH Elects Pharm. Donkoh As New President

PSGH Elected President, Pharm. Samuel Kow Donkor

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has elected Pharm. Samuel Kow Donkoh as its new leader for a two-year term.

The election of Pharm. Donkoh took place at the PSGH Annual General Meeting, held from September 8-10 2021, where elections were conducted for new national executives.

The other national officers elected were Kwabena Asante Offei, Vice President, Silas Agyekum, Honorary Treasurer and Dr. Richmond Adusa-Poku, Executive Member.

The new PSGH President is a registered pharmacist and a major practitioner in the private sector with 27 years’ experience.

He is currently the Founder and Executive Chairman of Cedar Point Chemists and previously the Regional Manager for Roche having worked as Medical Representative and Territory Manager for Roche Liaison Office from 1999 to 2001.

Pharm. Donkoh was an elected PSGH Executive Member for two terms and was head of the PSGH Directorate for Education, Research and Public Health. Under his directorate, he led many initiatives notably among them being the advocacy to remove VAT and other taxes on medicines.

The newly elected PSGH executives taking their oath of office.

He also served in other pharmacy related associations prior to becoming PSGH President, including President of Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA), from 2015 to 2017 where he was instrumental in the negotiations for the removal of VAT from selected medicines in Ghana, both locally manufactured and imported.

In his acceptance speech, during the swearing in and handing over ceremony, Pharm. Donkah thanked all those who helped in his successful election especially his media team which leveraged on the use of technology to reach its target audience.

He promised to “work and to deliver on my promises, which are all captured in our 10-year Strategic Plan, is to assure you that we can do it, if we believe.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri