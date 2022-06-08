Public Enterprises Ministry To Roll Out League Table

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe has disclosed that all is set for his outfit to roll out league table to rank the performance of public sector enterprises.

According to him, the league table which will be put out on June 30, 2020 will be concentrating on the targets set in the performance contracts of the various public sector institutions and how best they have achieved them.

He noted that awards will be given to enterprises that had performed very well and those sinking will also be supported to upgrade their performance.

The aim of the league table, the minister said is to monitor the performance of the enterprises and ensure they are up to task.

The minister said the parameters of the ranking will include many factors.

Mr. Cudjoe made this disclosure when he paid a working visit to Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Wednesday June 8, 2022.

He said the government is also working hard to tighten performance contracting regime to ensure the public enterprises meet the targets set in their contract.

Implementing some strategies to ensure the public sector enterprise performance as expected, the Minister said government is putting in place measures including good governance practices in various institutions just as the private sector.

He appealed to Ghanaians and authorities to help in safeguarding investments in state-owned enterprises.

Mr. Cudjoe explained that a lot of state resources had been invested in specified entities which include the SOEs, JVCs, and regulatory firms, but those investments had not yielded the expected results in terms of performance, output and outlet.

According to him, public sector work within the framework of government policy, the efficient and profitable operations of statutory corporations engaged in the trade.

Mr Cudjoe expressed regret at the loss of investment in the Ghana’s one time automobile industry among others, which were mismanaged leading to their collapse.

Ing Ebenezer Essienyi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the country’s power transmission company was full of praise for the minister’s visit to the various departments of the company.

By Vincent Kubi