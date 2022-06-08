ECG Gives Customers 1-Month Grace Period

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has given all customers one month to rectify all anomalies with their meters ahead of a customer update exercise.

According to the power distribution company, any customer caught engaged in illegality after the exercise will be charged with the offense of stealing in accordance with the law.

Customers are to report to the district and regional offices of ECG for rectification of issues including postpaid customers who have meters but do not receive bills, prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credit, customers whose meters are faulty, customers who have by-passed or tempered with their meters and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage among others.

Find copy of the notice from ECG below;

By Vincent Kubi