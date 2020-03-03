Pulse Fitness Club Hosts GO Eusbett Tennis

Players of GO Eusbett Tennis

Pulse Fitness Tennis Club in Kumasi will this Friday engage G.O/ Eusbett Tennis Club from Sunyani in a special independence tennis competition at the Golden Tulip Hotel Tennis Courts in Kumasi.

The three-day tournament is sponsored by Thom Acheampong Ventures, with support from Royale Cockpit Hotel, Star Life Insurance and Logsline Limited.

The tournament, which forms part of activities marking Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day, will see top players of both sides competing for the bragging rights.

According to the organisers, G. O/Eusbett Tennis Club will parade a team led by head coach Daniel Kwakye (Great Okoro) with a team of seasoned players such as chairman and vice Obrempong Ameyaw Amponsem, Mr. Alex Donkor and Dr. John Otu.

Other members of G.O/Eusbett Tennis Club are Thomas Asapong, Evans Azuma, Mark Gyan, Asakpo Emmanuel, Dr. Phillip Mantey, Richard Andoh, George Amoah, Abuabasa Maxlon, Adu Baah, Opoku Agyeman, Felix Agrubie, Agyekum, Maxwell Adade, Dr. Hooper, Elvis Ofosu, Richmond Owusu, Francis Kofi Sumah, George Alhassan, Dr. Owen, Foster Amo, Babara Koduah, Mrs. Diana Serwaa Kwakye and Fatimah Emahi.

Pulse Fitness Tennis Club will also assemble a formidable team made up of president of the club, Asare Botwe, its vice-president, Cyrus Sasu, Curtis Blow and Emmanuel Opoku.

The rest are Richard Coffie, Jeffrey Kusi, Albert Armooh, Jeff Kuffour and Mariama Mammud.