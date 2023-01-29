Puma Energy Champions Energy Transition

Fadi Mitri

LEADING GLOBAL energy business, Puma Energy,has announced it is championing energy transition by diversifying its business to focus more on clean energy solutions in the country.

With an immediate focus on its Business-To-Business (B2B) customers, the company plans to offer its commercial and industrial customers the chance to install solar on their sites in 2023.

The move follows the successful implementation of solar projects at 11 service stations and a further three at depots and terminals acrossthe country.

“Puma intends to invest US$33 million in solar solutions to commercial and industrial customers in Ghana and across Africa.Puma Energy will also ensure that 30% of its income (EBITDA) in Africa will come from clean and transition fuels by 2027,” the company announced.

This was revealed at a roundtable discussion on Puma Energy’s commitment to the provision of energy security in the country.

The company noted that its investment into upgrading its strategic product storage capacity and distribution infrastructure wouldcover all parts of the country via its four storage sites across Accra, Tema Ridge, Takoradi and Kumasi with 169 (m3) (169,000 liters) of capacity.

Puma Energy’s Head of Africa, FadiMitri, said Puma Energy has been able to invest in Ghana’s energy infrastructure thanks to its historically stable regulatory environment as the country is seeing the benefits of its investment.

“In line with our strategy we have invested in our fuels storage and distribution network to promote energy security for road and air transport, and we have invested in our service stations to improve our customers’ experience. We have also invested in fourteen solar energy projects to help prepare Ghana for the future of energy. This investment, and the benefit it brings, is only possible thanks to Ghana’s stable, predictable regulatory regime, where innovation and investment is encouraged,” he said.

He also indicated that the energy industry was at the heart of the post-pandemic recovery, however, it faced the conflicting challenges of security, accessibility and environmental sustainability.

“Being able to meet all three challenges requires a mix of strategies, with all stakeholders involved,” he said.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri