Pupils of Ho Riis Presby School Study Under Trees After Rainstorm

Pupils of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) basic school near the SSNIT Flats in Ho popularly known as Riis Presby school have been left stranded after last Wednesday’s rainstorm destroyed parts of their classrooms.

The storm which preceded a 25-minute downpour displaced the roof of the entire lower primary block as well as the primary six classroom. The rain soaked and destroyed teaching and learning materials, especially exercise books, text books, wall posters, clocks, just to mention a few.

The electricity meter of the school was also destroyed by the rainstorm, thereby cutting the school off from the power grid.

The situation has forced school authorities to shelter the students who number about 100 under trees while a lasting solution is found.

As of last Thursday when DGN Online visited the school, the teachers and students were seen drying some of the affected books and other materials while they salvaged what could be saved from the ravages.

The Headmistress, Madam Vivian Coffie narrated that since they did not have enough classroom spaces to accommodate the displaced pupils, they had no other option than to teach the pupils under the trees.

She said they have reported the matter to the PCG Education Unit and also had the Ho MCE, Divine Bosson visit the scene. Although some assurances had been given, she pleaded with all and sundry to urgently come to their aid, so they can secure the pupils back in the classrooms.

Miss Ivy Goka, a teacher at the lower primary level, observed that the current learning condition will disrupt academic activities in the school as classes will have to end immediately if the weather threatened.

The pupils who agreed with their teachers also pleaded for support since their current condition was not convenient for their studies. Some said learning under the trees came with many distractions. More so, they had lost most of their learning materials. They also called for assistance from all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson, who visited the school and others in similar situations has tasked the Assembly’s works department to assist the schools re-roof their classrooms as a matter of urgency.

The storm had affected other schools, homes, collapsed giant billboards, ripped off buildings and uprooted trees and left three persons injured. Life is returning to normalcy as most of the affected people have been trying to restore their buildings while others are perching with friends and relatives as they wait for help from the government and other benevolent organisations.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)