Palm Wine Tapper Grabbed For Selling Son To Fetish Priest

A 38-year-old palm wine tapper has been arrested by the Axim Police for selling his 16-year-old son to a fetish priest, Nana Kwaw at Ayisakro near Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

According to reports, the suspect now in police grips went to the shrine on Friday morning that he wanted to use his son whom he came with for a money rituals.

Upon realizing he cannot obey the rules of the money rituals, he changed his mind that he rather wanted to sell the boy.

The fetish priest expressed interest and asked him to go and bring the boy.

As soon as he left, the priest drove straight to Axim police to report the matter.

The police then acted (dressed) as businessmen (buyers) and went with the priest to his shrine with a bag packed with papers.

When they got there the man was already there with the son ready to be sold.

After a few minutes of bargaining, he charged 50 billion cedis so the police handed over the bag to the man claiming to contain the said amount.

The man took the bag and when opening it to count the money, the police grabbed him.

As soon as he was arrested he started shouting that people are killing him so people should come to his aid.

As the crowd gathered to save him, the police then explained to them what the man wanted to do.

Subsequently, he was whisked away from the shrine and currently in Police custody assisting with investigation.

– BY Daniel Bampoe