Police Arrest Ellembelle MP Armah Kofi Buah Over Traffic Offence

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

The Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) under the Airport Divisional Police Command have arrested Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region for flouting road traffic regulations.

He has subsequently been processed for court

for careless and inconsiderate driving and driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming vehicles.

Mr. Buah was arrested together with four other persons on the Airport road.

The MP, a former minister was driving his Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GR 3533-20.

“However, the Hon. MP, after his driver’s license, was taken, and he was sent to the Police Station to be processed for court, failed to cooperate with the police and drove away leaving his driver’s license behind,” police explained.

The Airport Police Command, however, contacted the MP later in the night and asked him to report at the station on Friday to be processed for court, to which he complied.

The police further urged all drivers to adhere to road safety regulations.

“We continue to urge all motorists to abide by road traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all and cut down on the many road accidents. Everyone’s journey will also be faster if we all obey the road traffic rules.”

Meanwhile, 38 drivers are expected to report to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service for various road infractions.

The errant drivers were captured by the Motor Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre of the Ghana Police Service.

They were arrested for offences including unauthorized parking, neglecting road markings, and unauthorized stopping, among others.

By Vincent Kubi