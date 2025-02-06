PURC Welcomes Dr. Shafic Suleman As Acting Executive Secretary

Dr. Shafic Suleman

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr. Shafic Suleman as Acting Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission(PURC), under section 33 of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act,1997 (Act 538).

In a statement issued by the Director of Research and Corporate Affairs of the Commission, Dr. Eric Kofi Obutey said the Acting Executive Secretary will serve in that capacity pending approval by the Board in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“Dr. Shafic Suleman, Ph.D., MSc. BA. LLB. ERP. is a Senior Lecturer at the Institute for Oil and Gas Studies, University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Dr. Suleman specializes in energy and sustainability, energy and petroleum economics, energy policy and law, climate change, and energy finance and risk management.

He has been involved in teaching, research, and consultancy services in energy and other related areas.

Dr. Suleman holds a PhD. In Energy and Sustainability from the Demon Fort University in Leicester. UK. Dr. Suleman is a certified Energy Risk Professional (ERP) from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP-USA), with an MSc in Energy Management from Robert Gorden University Aberdeen, UK. Dr. Suleman also holds a BA in Geography from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana respectively.

It also said Dr. Suleman’s areas of specialization include Energy and Sustainability Petroleum and Energy Economics, Energy Policy and Law, and Climate Change and Risk Management with experience in energy and sustainability, petroleum economics, energy policy, climate change and risk management put him in a capable position to drive the Commission’s strategic goals forward.

The Commission further expressed its commitment to protecting the interest of consumers as well as Utility Service Providers and the various stakeholders in the Ghanaian power and water sectors as well as supporting Dr. Shafic Suleman and the President’s vision for the electricity, water, and natural gas sectors while looking forward to an all-inclusive and transformative tenure under his leadership.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah