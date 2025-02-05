Tiger Woods Mourns His Mother, Kultida Woods

Golf legend Tiger Woods announced the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods, in a heartfelt statement shared with fans.

The legend took to X(formally Twitter) “It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods said. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter. Without her, none of my personal achievements would have been possible.”

Woods, one of the most successful golfers in history, credited his mother for her unwavering support throughout his career. He also shared that she was deeply loved by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.

As he and his family grieve, Woods expressed gratitude for the support, prayers, and privacy during this difficult time.

“Love you, Mom,” he concluded.