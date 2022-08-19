Purple Pub To Host Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest Tomorrow

Kuami Eugene

The organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards are set to kick off the 2022 edition with a nationwide Pub Fest.

The tour will begin in Accra on Saturday, August 20, and will be hosted by Purple Pub.

The highly anticipated event will feature exciting performances by DJs and top musicians including KiDi, Kuami Eugene and Lumi DMR.

Accordingly, the tour which forms part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Ghana DJ Awards festival will be held in 10 selected regions across the country.

It will present DJs with the opportunity to exhibit their talents intimately to audiences, and help boost their brands while offering great entertainment to music fans.

Merqury Quaye, Executive Producer of Ghana DJ Awards, noted that “the ambition of this exciting tour is to make Ghana DJ Awards the most magnetic brand in DJ culture, by championing new DJ talent and all those people making waves in the culture.”

Explaining the need for a Pub Fest, he said that pubs are at the beating heart of African culture.

“They are where people can express themselves freely and be part of a community. Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest will work with pubs across the country to help throw the spotlight on them as well,” Merqury Quaye stated.

He added that “fusing creativity and fraternisation, these cultural locations will be a hub for people to connect and energise each other with creativity, inspiration, and, of course, celebrate our 10th anniversary with us.”

Since 2013, Ghana DJ Awards has been recognised as the barometer for the measurement of performance of DJs in Ghana annually.

Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest is powered by Joy Entertainment and presented by Merqury Republic Africa with support from EgoTickets and Rhythms Africa.