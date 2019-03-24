PW Donates Ghc 50,000 To New Abirem Gov’t Hospital

IRISH MINING and construction giant, PW Ghana, has donated a cash amount of Ghc 50,000 to the North Abirem Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

The donation made on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Accra on the sidelines of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, is to help the Hospital to acquire essential medical supply and equipment.

It formed part of PW Ghana’s corporate social responsibility.

PW Ghana has worked in the New Abirem area for over three years, said General Manager of PW Ghana, Tony O’Neill, adding “and as part of a scheme organized by our client Newmont Mining, we have already committed and made financial support to the New Abirem Government Hospital in the amount of USD 110,000.”

He noted that “tonight, we are here to socialise and relax, but at the same time, we do not forget about those in need.”

According to him, like all national health services, Ghana’s medical service is faced with many more demands than the available finance would ever seem to cover.

He added that “accordingly, take this opportunity to provide further financial support to the Hospital by way of an additional donation of Ghc 50,000.”

He expressed the hope that this will help in providing much needed hospital supplies or equipment.

North Abirem District Director of Health, Thomas Azurago, who received the support on behalf of the Hospital, thanked the Irish firm profoundly and asked other businesses to emulate the kind gesture.

He seized the opportunity to outline quite a number of challenges facing the health facility, noting that it was in desperate need of an emergency center.

He also mentioned human resource and infrastructure challenges at the Hospital.

About PW

PW provides contract mining, civil engineering, and building construction services to both private and public clients in a number of nations in West Africa.