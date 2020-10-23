Pzeefire Dedicates ‘Suffer suffer’ To EndSARS Protest

Pzeefire

Ghana-based Nigerian afro-beat musician David Ayuba, aka Pzeefire, has added his voice to the #EndSARS #EndSWAT protest going on in Nigeria by making his hit song, Suffer Suffer, available for free downloads across the world.

“As a musician I believe music can be a useful tool in resolving conflicts and misunderstandings and artistes like Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube and Femi Kuti have used it in the past; and I believe Suffer Suffer will be a great tool today as well,” he said in a statement.

The Fire hitmaker believes that Nigeria has what it takes to resolve its problems and therefore quick measures should be put in place to curb any form of violence that will lead to the loss of lives.

He noted that Nigeria and Africa had come a long way to be resolving issues through violence, adding “I believe round table discussions by leadership should be the option at all times.”

“The voice of the people is the voice of god so if the people say #EndSARS, #EndSWAT then it means #EndSARS and EndSWAT,” he said.

Nigeria is a democratic country and not a police state therefore any form of police brutality should not be entertained.

He also called on ECOWAS and the AU to quickly step in to handle the issue before mayhem spread to other parts of Nigeria.

“If there is chaos in Nigeria one of the countries that will have a direct impact will be Ghana because of our close relationship and therefore with Ghana as the ECOWAS chair I believe President Nana Akufo-Addo will quickly call on his counterparts to find a quick solution to it, just like they recently did with the Mali crisis,” the statement read.

He relished the hope of a united Africa with a President who will ensure the wellbeing of citizens.

He said that “nothing is impossible and we know that together as one we can achieve greatness.”