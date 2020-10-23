MUSIGA Introduces Insurance Package For Musicians

Bessa Simons

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has introduced an insurance package for its members. This will be administered by SIC Life.

According to Samuel Kofi Agyemang, the national treasurer for the union, for members to benefit from the insurance package, they will have to subscribe at a fee of GH¢50.00 per year.

This will entitle the member to a package of benefits which includes compensation for permanent incapacitation or injuries, critical illnesses or members who lose their spouses.

He said, “Under the personal accident benefits, members who suffer either permanent or temporary disability; or require medical treatment as a result of bodily injury resulting from an accident, reasonable and customary medical expenses will be paid.”

He indicated that the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) to engage with SIC Life to provide this support for the members of the union was made to cater for their welfare in these challenging times.

The insurance package is being rolled out nationally and members of the union are to pay the subscription fee of GH¢50.00 in addition to the discounted membership renewal fee of GH¢65.00 or in the case of new members, a registration fee of GH¢75.00.