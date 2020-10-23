KPMG Endorses Humanity Football

Sarpong (2ndL) with staff of KPMG displaying the peace shirt

The senior partner of a leading financial firm, KPMG, Anthony Sarpong, has appealed to Ghanaians to uphold what has enviably made Ghana the oasis of peace and stability in Africa.

In a ceremony to endorse the ‘Football for Humanity Peace’ jersey, the renowned accountant urged political leaders, party communicators, bloggers among others to be ambassadors of peace saying, “We are one Ghana, one people.”

Sarpong called on the youth to stay away from political violence and not to allow themselves to be used as vigilantes.

The founder of Football for Humanity, Yahaya Alhassan, commended the company for supporting the ongoing ‘No to Vigilantism’ sensitization program towards the 2020 general election.

Football for Humanity uses the beautiful game of football to promote peace before, during and after general elections.

From The Sports Desk