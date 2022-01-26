Qatari Envoy Calls On Education Minister

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has called on the international community and donor agencies to support the government towards the transformation of the country through education.

He explained that as development partners, there was the need for them to buy into President Akufo-Addo’s vision to transform the economy through education.

Dr. Adutwum made the call when the Deputy Ambassador for Qatar, Mohammed I.K. Al Rumaihi, paid a courtesy call on him last Thursday in Accra.

The call was to deepen the ties between the two nations and also work towards enhancing development of the country.

The minister explained to him the various education reforms being undertaken by the government which were all geared towards positioning the country to be at par with other developing countries.

He mentioned Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as the focus of the government to position the country to meet the 21st century market needs.

Dr. Adutwum urged all development partners of the country to show interest and create products or areas of interest and see how they could contribute to shaping the nation’s development agenda.

The envoy lauded the government for the feat chalked so far in the various sectors of the economy.

He was particularly happy with the peace prevailing in the country, making Ghana an investment destination in Africa.

The Deputy Ambassador pledged to meet the leadership of the education sector again to have a critical look at areas the two could collaborate to support for the development of the country.