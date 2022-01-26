Lighthouse Chapel Int Withdraws Application For Default Judgement Against Manasseh, Others

The Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI) has withdrawn the three applications for judgment in default of defence against Manasseh Azure, Edwin Appiah, Sulemana Braimah and Media Foundation for West Africa in connection with 3 separate defamation suits it filed against the defendants.

The Church had filed the three applications after a search result at the registry of the court on January 10, 2022, indicated that the three defendants had not filed their defences to the defamation suits.

Appearing before the court on Monday, counsel for the Church indicated that they have since serving the applications on the defendants received the defences from the defendants which were dated

January 6, 2022.

He therefore, decided to withdraw the application for judgement in default of defence.

The court presided over by Justice Joseph Adu-Owusu Agyemang said that it was neither the fault of the plaintiff nor the defendants that the search results said the defendants had not filed their defences as at January 10, 2022.

He therefore, struck out the applications as withdrawn and made no order as to cost.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered counsel for the plaintiff to consolidate the three cases since the defendants are the same.