Quarantine Travelling MPs – Majority Leader

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

TWO MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) and some parliamentary staff members, who were on official assignments outside the country, have been asked to stay away from Parliament to enable a period of purging to take place before they come back.

The MP for the Binduri Constituency, Dr. Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem, and his counterpart for the Ayawaso East, Naser Toure Mahama, were said to have travelled to Tokyo and India respectively.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who made the appeal to the Speaker, said Dr. Kuganab-Lem arrived with an Ethiopian Airways yesterday from Tokyo, while the Naser Toure Mahama was due to arrive yesterday.

“Mr. Speaker, there are some staff members of the Parliamentary Service who are also being advised to stay out, including those whose spouses have also just arrived,” he stressed.

The Majority Leader mentioned some of the parliamentary staff members as Joseph Ekow Acquah, who, he said, went to Nigeria, and Amoako Atta, who had arrived from Miami, USA.

“They will be given a certificate of clearance to come back,” he submitted.

The Minister of Health, Kawaka Agyeman-Manu, said the guidelines for Ghanaians, who are coming back in the country, also covered MPs.

“We will allow them self-quarantine under the supervision of health professionals, who will guide them,” he stated and requested their details for profiling.

“All the affected persons are to stay in isolation for two weeks,” the minister stated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House