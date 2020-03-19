Kasoa: Four Military Officers, Others Arrested For Robbery

Four military officers have been arrested alongside five civilians by the Millennium City Divisional Police Command in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The nine, armed with guns, reportedly robbed the Executive Quarry site in Gomoa Ojobi and made away with a cash amount of GHS10,000 one IBM laptop computer, one HP laptop, two system units, one money counting machine, a printer, and two security cameras all valued at GHS20,000.

The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong indicated that the Director of the company reported that the incident occurred around 11:30 am on Wednesday.According to her, the nine suspects include WO 1 Odei Nyarko Isaac, WO 1 George Boamah, S/Sgt. Ennid Michael and S/Sgt Aburam Abraham.

The civilians are Ransford Awuni Cornelius Akorasse, Nelson Kwesi Rayan Hodogbe, Ben Ajah alias Cliff Buckman, David Amuzu and Ebenezer Annan Quao.

They were arrested after a hot chase by the Kasoa Divisional Police together with the Millennium City Police. They were grabbed at Ofaakor, a suburb of Kasoa.

“We had a distress call from the Director of Executive Quarry that four military men armed with guns in the company of five civilians onboard two Toyota Landcruiser and one Pajero came to his site and robbed him of cash of GHS10,000 and other accessories worth GHS20,000 and three other quarries also reported same to the Police,” DSP Irene Oppong said.

She indicated that the suspects are currently in the grips of the Millennium City Police Command assisting in investigations.

“Officers from the Kasoa Divisional Police command together with men from the Millennium City Divisional Police command pursued the robbers and arrested them at Ofaakor a suburb of Kasoa,” the Regional Police PRO added.

“Currently nine persons are in the custody of the Millennium City Police Command assisting in investigations,” Irene Oppong said.

