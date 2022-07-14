Quintuplets Mother Goes To Korle-Bu

The quintuplets and their mother, Hellen Tettey have been transferred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra for further treatment due to some technical challenges at the St Martin’s Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region where the babies were delivered.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Simon Kweku Tetteh on Thursday, stormed the hospital and paid all medical bills worth GHC2,500 and also donated an undisclosed amount to the mother of the quintuplets and the medical staff of the facility.

The 37-year-old woman, Hellen Tettey on Wednesday morning delivered a set of five babies (quintuplets), all females at the St Martin’s de Porres hospital at Agomanya.

The woman who already has five children including a set of twins (also girls) said a scan during her anti-natal visits revealed that she was pregnant with triplets, adding that she was surprised but happy with the turn of events.

The mother who lived with her husband in Tarkwa arrived at Agomanya to live with her family pending her delivery only to go into labour after alighting from the vehicle.

The family of the nursing mother expressed gratitude to the MCE for the donation made to them.

BY Daniel Bampoe