Quique Setien Unfazed By Messi Outburst

Quique Setien and Messi (R)

Beleaguered Barcelona coach Quique Setien has said he did not feel criticised by Lionel Messi’s outburst after Thursday’s shock 2-1 defeat to Osasuna and insists he has not thought about resigning.

Messi branded Barca “inconsistent” and “weak” in an angry postmatch interview after Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2017.

The forward also said performances since January had been especially bad. That comment was interpreted by many as a dig at Setien, who replaced former coach Ernesto Valverde in the Camp Nou dugout at the turn of the year with the team top of the table at the time.

“No, not at all,” Setien said in a news conference on Saturday when asked if he felt singled out by Messi. “I think in certain moments we all say things that are interpreted badly. It’s the fruit of a moment of frustration.”

Messi went on to say that if drastic changes are not made then Barca would lose to Napoli in the Champions League next month as the club face the prospect of a first trophy-less season since 2007-08.

“Some things we agree on and other things we don’t,” Setien added. “[Messi] is right to say that if we play as badly as we have done in some games, we won’t win anything.

“But we have also played well in other games and, playing like that, we could win things. We have to be more consistent. If we manage to play as we did against Villarreal, we could win the Champions League.”

Sources told ESPN after Barca’s draw with Celta Vigo in June that Setien’s relationship with his players was strained. He admits it has been challenging to control a dressing room that has enjoyed so much success.