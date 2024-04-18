Radio Station Suspends Staff •For Insulting Muslim Women

Management of Angel FM and members of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee when the former presented the apology

Management of Angel FM in Kumasi have suspended some on-air staff over offensive remarks they passed during a programme in the Garden City.

The action followed a reaction from the Muslim Peace and Reconciliation Committee of the Ashanti Region.

In a correspondence dated April 16, 2024, the Peace and Reconciliation Committee expressed concern about nasty remarks passed by panelists on Angel FM in Kumasi.

The Committee demanded an apology from the radio station, which was obliged alongside the suspension of the said staff by management.

The reaction signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan and the Secretary, Burhanudeen Babal Wa’iz, expressed opprobrium about the derogatory remarks about Muslim women.

Part of the reaction of the Committee reads, “As a religious body preaching peaceful coexistence, it is our collective responsibility to take action and demand retraction about the video on social media.

“Recently, it has come to the notice of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee a video circulating on social media depicting offensive remarks mainly coming from the Angel FM host and panel members in Kumasi (Ashanti Region) on the dignity of Muslim women or girls.

“In the said discussion on Angel FM, the host and panel members were seen referring to Muslim women as promiscuous and lack dignity in their day to day relationships.”

The reaction of the Committee was copied to the Ashanti Regional Peace Council, Manhyia Palace and Office of Ahlunsunna Wal Jama’a.

In a swift reaction, management of Angel FM rendered remorse and wrote, “By this letter we officially apologise to the Office of the Regional Chief Imam in reference to the misguided and unethical utterances by some of our on-air staff.

“With deep regret, we wish to appeal to the Chief Imam to extend our sincerest apology to the noble Muslim women and Muslim umma across the world.”

As part of internal disciplinary measures, the said staff, Angel FM management stated, have been suspended indefinitely.

By A.R. Gomda