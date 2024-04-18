All Set For Miss Akwaaba Auditions

Joe Osae, CEO of Ceejay Multimedia

Ceejay Multimedia, organisers of the Miss Akwaaba season 3, has announced that preparations are far advanced to host the auditions which will take place on April 26 and 27.

The auditions to select ladies who will participate in the 13-week reality show are expected to attract a large number of young enterprising ladies.

The two auditions will be held at Ceejay Multimedia TV studios at Abeka Lapaz in Accra.

Interested ladies between the ages of 18 and 35 can pick up a registration form at Ceejay Multimedia.

The judges for the audition will be looking out for attributes which will include confidence, intelligence, determination and beauty.

Miss Akwaaba is a culture and tourism reality TV show that aims to project and promote the various aspects of Ghanaian culture such as our music, dance, food, rites of passage, folklore, as well as our history-rich tourist sites.

The ultimate winner of Miss Akwaaba season 3, apart from being crowned the enviable title as Miss Akwaaba 2024, will drive home a car and also receive a cash prize of GH¢10,000.

First runner-up also gets GH¢7,000 cash prize, whilst the second runner-up gets GH¢5,000.

By George Clifford Owusu