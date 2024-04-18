DreamChild Foundation Honours Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (left) receiving his citation from DreanChild executives

The DreamChild Foundation, which is responsible for organising HoodTalk Music Festival, has named Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a Royal International Ambassador.

The foundation delivered the appointment to the Asantehene during a colourful event last Monday at the Manhyia in Kumasi, in advance of the ‘HoodTalk Music Festival Asantehene Jubilee Edition, King’s Concert’ slated for Thursday April 25 at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.

A number of top musical personalities, including music fans from all walks of life, among others are expected to grace the festival.

The foundation, BEATWAVES gathered, is dedicated to helping African children receive quality medical treatment, education, and other forms of support.

A land has been donated at Ashiyie for the first model clinic. All structural drawings construction cost are being provided by the Kuber Group, Africa.

The Office of the President has already endorsed the HoodTalk Music Festival initiative, which is working to raise provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics across the country.

The foundation also aims to address climate change, raise awareness on the difficulties encountered by girls, and organise youth tree planting campaigns.

By utilising the power of music and the arts through community engagement, the festival aims to empower and support African children, while also uniting voices for the welfare of African children.

By George Clifford Owusu