Minister Launches GNPC Ghana’s Fastest 2024

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has launched the 2024 (Olympic Year) edition of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competition.

At a colourful launch at the Accra Sports Stadium, the minister made a clarion call on philanthropists to support budding athletes.

He lauded Reks Brobby, initiator of the project, an Olympian and Sports Administrator and Events Manager for his vision and commitment to creating careers for sports men and women.

The minister urged other companies to join in the positive project which started in 2013 and has yielded results as most of the participants have represented Ghana at major international competitions like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

He noted that Accra has been declared a city of sports from 2024 to 2026, and GNPC Ghana’s Fastest is one of the projects the ministry is supporting under the scheme.

He said the recently well-organised 13th African Games proved that the nation has people who can organise and perform exceptionally well.

He hailed Brobby and his team for their splendid work over the years in giving the platform to athletes and members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games, touted to be the best, biggest and well-organised in history.

General Manager, Strategy and Investments of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, who are the headline and clothing sponsor of the project, said the eleventh milestone is significant as the organisers have brought novelty into Ghana Athletics.

He said sports is a catalyst that can take people into other greater ventures, recalling the GNPC Speedsters Club which adds much value to the training of selected athletes beyond the tracks.

Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, Nana Bediatuo Asante, who was the guest of honour, said the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Competition is one of the greatest private sector initiatives which has been extremely successful, as the President is interested and committed to support.

He prayed that Ghanaian athletes will qualify and represent the country at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Jubilee House is fully behind this initiative,” he said.

Reks Brobby revealed that Ghana’s Fastest has become a big brand as many people from different parts of the country now want to perform on the platform it has given to potential athletes.

He urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana Athletics to bring back Inter-Co and make it popular again.

He announced that this year’s competition for under 15, under 18 and seniors above 18 years will start from the Aliu Mahama Stadium at Tamale on May 11, then move to Cape Coast Stadium on May 25, come to Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on June 15 and climax at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on June 29.

He presented three retired athletes, Ohene Karikari, Oko Addy and Mike Ahey who blazed local and international tracks in the 1960s and 70s with Adidas products.

