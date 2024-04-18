Romario, 58, Returns As Player

Romario

Brazil legend Romario, 58, has registered himself as a player for America Football Club in Rio de Janeiro, where he also serves as club president.

After his registration was approved on Tuesday, the 1994 World Cup winner is available to play for the club in the second division of the Carioca Championship, which begins on May 18.

Romario was unclear over when he intends to play for the club. He said he will not feature in any league games, but insisted he wants to play alongside his son, recent America FC signing Romarinho, who is a striker.

He addressed the clubs fans in a post on Instagram, saying: “I’m not going to compete in the championship, but rather play a few games for the team of my heart and make another dream come true, playing alongside my son. What do you think?”

Romario played his last official game in November 2009 when he featured for America FC, the beloved club of his father, Edevair.

He has served as president of America FC since 2009. Five years later, he was elected senator for Rio de Janeiro.

A Vasco da Gama youth product, Romario starred for PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona among other clubs.

He won the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 1994 after helping Brazil win the World Cup in the United States.