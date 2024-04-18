EU Ambassador, Azumah Clash…In Diplo-Rumble

EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly (3rd right) in a pose with some dignitaries

THE EUROPEAN Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, is billed to face off Ghanaian boxing icon, Azumah Nelson in a historic boxing clash scheduled for May 4 this year, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The bout is part of activities lined up to commemorate this year’s EU Month celebrations set to come off in May on the theme: “Diplo-Rumble”, which is aimed at showcasing the boxing talent of young athletes in Bukom, while promoting youth empowerment through sports.

“The European Union Delegation to Ghana is proud to announce a series of events that will highlight the importance of youth and skills development in the European Union-Ghana partnership,” said Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana.

Other activities also include an annual partnership dialogue between the EU and the Government of Ghana slated for May 6, and would be chaired by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This meeting is expected to bring together ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Ghana, with representatives of some government institutions like the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI).

The dialogue, Razaaly noted, “would help to assess the progress made on topics like trade, security, and sustainable development, with the goal to deepen Ghana-EU relations even further in the coming years.”

This would be followed by the annual Europe Day Reception, an event touted as one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in Accra scheduled for May 9 at the EU Ambassador’s Residence in Accra.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio