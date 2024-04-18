Kotoko Hold Crisis Meeting

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asante Kotoko are expected to convene an emergency meeting today following the club’s stuttering performance this season.

The meeting is to address pressing issues affecting the club.

Key stakeholders including the playing body, technical team, interim management committee, and supporters’ leadership are expected to be present in the crunch meeting.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled to secure favourable results in recent weeks.

The situation has as a result stirred a group of supporters who disrupted the club’s training session at the Adako Jachie training grounds, demanding the resignation of Coach Prosper Ogum and his technical staff.

Kotoko has managed just a win in their last ten games, with eight losses and one draw.

To the club’s teeming fans, the recent streak of uninspiring results is uncharacteristic for Kotoko’s magnitude, having won the domestic league title 24 times, as well as distinguished itself on the continent.

The emergency meeting, upon Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the club’s Life Patron and owner request, is to address the situation.

The emergency meeting aims to foster unity among stakeholders and devise strategies to restore the club’s lost fortunes.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum