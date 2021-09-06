Rail Lines Thieves Warned

The Management of Ghana Railway Company Limited has warned people involved in the illegal stealing of rails lines or tracks, steel sleepers and other railway materials to desist from such criminal acts.

The company has therefore indicated that those unscrupulous persons would be severely dealt with by the law enforcement agencies when caught.

The company explained that the railway lines are national assets and it is, therefore, an offence for any unauthorized persons to remove any railway material from railway premises without authorization.

According to the management, it has come to their notice that some irresponsible persons have been stealing rail lines or tracks and steel sleepers belonging to the company across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the company and signed by its Acting Managing Director, Dr Ing Michael Adjei Anyetei

It added that the unfortunate behaviour of the alleged miscreants has gone a long way in thwarting the efforts of the government in revamping the railway sector in the country.

The statement said, “The Management further appeal to the media and the general public to assist the Company to perform its core function of providing effective, reliable, safe passenger and freight transportation to the country”.

It called on Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators by reporting any individual who steals or has any piece of railway material either to the police.

“Let us all act as watchdogs in the fight against these unpatriotic and unscrupulous persons who are bent on destroying the rail sector in this country”, the statement noted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi